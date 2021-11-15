Swoop to return to London International Airport with flights to Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Swoop will be returning to the London International Airport next year with direct flights to Edmonton, Alberta.

The airport announced Monday that “flights to the popular Canadian destination are set to take off from London three times per week” starting June 2, 2022.

Service to Edmonton and other locations has been on pause due to restrictions in place related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to re-establish service to London International Airport with the announcement of our non-stop Edmonton flights this summer,” Swoop president Charles Duncan said in a statement.

“London International Airport has worked hard to keep its costs and fees low. They are aligned with our low-cost model, and partnering together we’re confident this route will be a huge success.”

President and CEO of the London International Airport Mike Seabrook said he’s hoping more routes will be added.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll see more Swoop routes make a comeback soon. Today’s announcement is a positive step in the right direction.”

Prior to the pandemic, the airport said it experienced phenomenal growth in passengers, new airline services and destinations.

The last 20 months have been extremely difficult for the global aviation sector.

Most recently, the London International Airport was not included in an expanded list of airports cleared to accept passengers from international flights, despite nearby airports in Hamilton and Kitchener getting the go ahead.

At the time, Seabrook decried the decision as “absolutely unfair.”

