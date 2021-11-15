Calgary to reintroduce fluoride to water following city council vote

Send this page to someone via email

Fluoride is going back in Calgary water following a Monday decision at city hall.

That decision follows a plebiscite question in the October municipal election that found 62 per cent of Calgarians voted in favour of reintroducing the substance dental associations say can prevent tooth decay.

City council approved the reintroduction of fluoride in a 13-2 vote, with only councillors Andre Chabot and Dan McLean opposing.

Read more: Calgarians vote to bring fluoride back into drinking water

City officials told council it would cost about $10.1 million in capital costs, with operating and maintenance costs at $1 million for the next 20 years. Officials said it would take between 18-24 months to complete the work to add fluoride to city taps.

Story continues below advertisement

Citing a lack of informed public going to the polls on the matter, Ward 10 Coun. Chabot tried to have the decision referred to a city committee, but that move was defeated 2-13, with only councillors Chabot and Sean Chu in support.

“We’d have been better off voting on a speed limit,” the Ward 10 representative added.

Read more: Calgary health professionals concerned with misinformation around fluoride

Chabot also expressed frustration with the city having to step in to an area of provincial authority: health care.

Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp said she would like to explore having a conversation with the province about that government taking a more active role in dental care.

“I’d be happy to have that conversation with the province,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said. “We’ve tried to have these conversations on several files.”

1:49 Calgary election: Groups campaign on both sides of fluoride debate Calgary election: Groups campaign on both sides of fluoride debate – Oct 11, 2021

Ward 3 Coun. Jasmine Mian said she heard a very informed electorate while doorknocking during the election.

Story continues below advertisement

“What I heard over and over from citizens was less about the merits of for/against fluoride, but a frustration of the fact that we come back to this over and over again,” she said.

In February, the previous council and committees decided to have the fluoride matter go to a question of the voters on the ballot.

Read more: Reintroducing fluoride would not increase water prices in Calgary

A decade ago, council decided to remove fluoride from the city’s water supply following a lengthy debate and public hearing.

It’s the eighth time in 70 years Calgarians have voted on adding the substance to city water.

According to the Alberta Dental Association and College, there are between 0.1 and 0.4 parts per million of fluoride naturally in drinking water.

–with files from Adam MacVicar, Global News