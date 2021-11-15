Sudden death investigation now a homicide: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have charged a man and a woman with second-degree murder in the death of a man last month in the city’s east end.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Hamilton police and paramedics were called to 2130 King St. E. for an unresponsive man.

They found 47-year-old Jacob Ardagna inside an apartment suffering from obvious injuries.

Paramedics attempted to revive Ardagna, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators with the major crime unit say there were signs of a disturbance inside the apartment.

Police have now confirmed that Ardagna died from an injury, and the death has been deemed a homicide.

Hamilton police arrested and charged Ryan Cannon, 27, and Victoria Rolfe, 25, both from Hamilton,

with second-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Daryl Reid at 905-546-3825.

Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.