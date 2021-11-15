Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sudden death investigation now a homicide: Hamilton police

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 1:42 pm
Hamilton police have deemed a sudden death investigation a homicide. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have deemed a sudden death investigation a homicide. Global News

Hamilton police have charged a man and a woman with second-degree murder in the death of a man last month in the city’s east end.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Hamilton police and paramedics were called to 2130 King St. E. for an unresponsive man.

They found 47-year-old Jacob Ardagna inside an apartment suffering from obvious injuries.

Paramedics attempted to revive Ardagna, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Read more: Shots fired overnight on Hamilton’s east Mountain

Investigators with the major crime unit say there were signs of a disturbance inside the apartment.

Police have now confirmed that Ardagna died from an injury, and the death has been deemed a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton police arrested and charged Ryan Cannon, 27, and Victoria Rolfe, 25, both from Hamilton,
with second-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Daryl Reid at 905-546-3825.

Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagHomicide tagMurder tagHamilton Police tagSecond Degree Murder tagHomicide Investigation tagHamilton homicide tagHamilton murder tagking street east tagKenilworth tagJacob Ardagna tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers