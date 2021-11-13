Menu

Russia has nearly 100K troops near border, Ukraine president says

By Natalia Zinets Reuters
Posted November 13, 2021 10:00 pm
A Ukrainian soldier is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 12, 2021. View image in full screen
A Ukrainian soldier is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 12, 2021. AP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said there are nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers near Ukraine’s border and that Western countries had shared information about active Russian troop movements with Kyiv.

“I hope the whole world can now clearly see who really wants peace and who is concentrating nearly 100,000 soldiers at our border,” he said in a video of a speech on Wednesday carried on his website.

The Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border have spurred fears of a possible attack. Moscow has dismissed such suggestions as inflammatory and complained about increasing activity in the region by the NATO transatlantic alliance.

On Nov. 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry put the number of Russian troops near Ukraine’s border at 90,000.

Read more: Russia sends warplanes over Belarus amid migrant dispute at Poland border

© 2021 Reuters
