Video link
Headline link
Sports

Toronto takes on Detroit in conference showdown

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 13, 2021 3:03 am

Detroit Pistons (2-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (7-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -8.5; over/under is 202

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Toronto and Detroit take the court.

Toronto Raptors season preview: Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton among new faces
Toronto went 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Raptors averaged 18.6 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second chance points and 30.0 bench points last season.

Detroit went 20-52 overall and 12-30 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Pistons averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 41.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Precious Achiuwa: day to day (shoulder), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (calf).

Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors Basketball NBA National Basketball Association

