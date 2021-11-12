Pedestrian rushed to hospital with critical injures after being hit by vehicle in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Toronto Friday evening, police say.

Toronto police said on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the area of Old Weston Road and Rowntree Avenue, south of Rogers Road, shortly after 8 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was unresponsive and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the car involved is believed to be stolen and the driver fled the scene on foot.

