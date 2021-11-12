Menu

Canada

Pedestrian rushed to hospital with critical injures after being hit by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 9:28 pm
The scene of the collision in the area of Old Weston Road and Rowntree Avenue. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in the area of Old Weston Road and Rowntree Avenue. Global News

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Toronto Friday evening, police say.

Toronto police said on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the area of Old Weston Road and Rowntree Avenue, south of Rogers Road, shortly after 8 p.m.

Read more: Woman critically injured after being hit by tractor trailer in North York: police

Police said the pedestrian was unresponsive and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the car involved is believed to be stolen and the driver fled the scene on foot.

Click to play video: 'Woman dead after early morning incident in Toronto' Woman dead after early morning incident in Toronto
Woman dead after early morning incident in Toronto
