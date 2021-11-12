SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

VanVleet fined by league for obscene gesture

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2021 8:09 pm

NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was fined US$15,000 by the NBA on Friday for making an obscene gesture during a game against Philadelphia a day earlier.

The incident occurred with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Raptors’ 115-109 victory over the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

VanVleet had hit a key three-point shot shortly before making the gesture as he returned to the Toronto bench area.

He finished the game with a team-high 32 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

