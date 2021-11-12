John Belvedere requests recount for Pointe-Claire mayor’s job

Send this page to someone via email

Outgoing Pointe-Claire mayor John Belvedere is making one last grasp to retain his seat.

The one-term mayor is hoping to extend his position as chief executive of the West Island city and has filed an official request for a vote recount.

Challenger Tim Thomas won the election on November 7th by 61 votes out of 9,877 valid casted ballots.

“It’s still a lot of votes. I’m confident with it. It’s a lot of votes to find fault with,” Thomas told Global News from his antique shop on Cartier Avenue.

The business owner was supposed to be sworn in as mayor on November 12th but that political process is on hold while a Quebec court judge evaluates whether or not there is enough evidence to merit a recount.

“It’s really unfair to me. I have to keep a business running in the meantime, and I have to schedule all my product and what I’m doing according to what’s happening to me now,” Thomas said.

Belvedere declined an interview request from Global News. But in a text message, he wrote, “All I have to say is that we have filed a request for a recount at this point.”

Belvedere was elected in 2017 and was hoping to be re-elected.

A third candidate, Lois Butler, finished in third. The election campaign was one of the most acrimonious election races for mayor between two front-runners she has witnessed in years.

“It hasn’t been a pleasant campaign. Let’s put it that way, and I think the whole community has seen that,” Butler told Global News from her boutique on Lakeshore Road.

The boutique owner won’t say what outcome she wishes to see. She will let the legal system work that out.

“Whatever the votes show,” she said.

It’s unclear if a judge will render a decision to order a recount. For now, the next council meeting, scheduled November 16th, will likely be presided over by a city councillor.