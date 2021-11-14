Quebec premier tells party members to be ‘a little chauvinistic’

Send this page to someone via email

Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) party faithful are gathering in Trois-Rivières this weekend for their annual convention.

The gathering will serve to determine a large part of the party’s platform. It also marks the 10th anniversary of the CAQ, which has never before been so popular.

“Soyez un peu chauvin,” Premier François Legault told a room of 850 CAQ party members in French, which translates to “Be a little chauvinistic.”

“Together, we have completely changed politics in Quebec,” he continued in French, to applause. “For 50 years, it was always the same two parties.”

The leader and founder of the CAQ boasted that 10 years after its inception, the party stands above all in the polls, as well as in the number of seats it has at the National Assembly.

Speaking to reporters in English, Legault said, “When I compare (us) to the three other parties, we have enough people to make two cabinets.”

The CAQ is here to stay, the premier added, hinting he knows some of his ministers are already thinking about taking his job.

“You can see like me, many would be ready to replace me, so I’m happy to see that,” he emphasized, “but I’m here for at least another mandate, so they will have to wait.”

At its annual convention, party members adopted resolutions to improve economic productivity in Quebec’s regions.

“The CAQ is a party of the regions,” said Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault.

Party members voted in favour of resolutions to create more public sector jobs in the rural communities and support young people wanting to start businesses outside of urban centres. This goes hand in hand with the premier’s own economic vision for the province, which also includes a push to buy local and promote more made-in-Quebec green alternatives.

While there was little on the agenda concerning Montreal or anglophone Quebecers, Christopher Skeete, relations with English-speaking Quebecers parliamentary assistant to the premier, said he’s not convinced the CAQ is unpopular among English speakers.

“I think it would be a little bit of a shortcut to say the English community doesn’t like Bill 9, Bill 21 or Bill 96,” Skeete said, explaining the English community is not monolithic. “I think they are as dynamic and diverse as any (other) Quebecers.”

Polls consistently show the majority of non-francophones still support the Quebec Liberal Party. However, Skeete said the election — in less than a year’s time — will be the true test.

“I’m looking forward to what the turn out’s going to be,” he said.