Vancouver police investigating homicide at social housing complex

Vancouver police are investigating after a man was killed in a social housing complex on the Downtown Eastside.
Police say staff at the facility near Main and Cordova streets found 43-year-old Joshua Hough dead in his suite Thursday morning.
One person has been arrested, police said.
The killing marks the city’s 15th homicide of 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.
