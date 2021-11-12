Menu

Crime

Vancouver police investigating homicide at social housing complex

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 3:50 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police are investigating after a man was killed in a social housing complex on the Downtown Eastside.

Police say staff at the facility near Main and Cordova streets found 43-year-old Joshua Hough dead in his suite Thursday morning.

One person has been arrested, police said.

The killing marks the city’s 15th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.

