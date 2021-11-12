Winterruption Line-Up Announced

Winterruption will be back for another year, coming this January to help you shake off the winter cold. The upcoming music fest, organized by the Regina Folk Festival, will include performers such as rapper DijahSB, and Julian Taylor, People of the Sun, Snake River, TEKE::TEKE, The Garrys, The North Sound and The Sadies.

“We got some amazing bands coming to town,” said Amber Goodwyn, RFF’s artistic director. “It’s a stacked four-day music festival. We are really excited about all the bands.”

“The idea is to get people out and enjoying live music during the cold winter months,” said Goodwyn. “It gives them something to do when a lot of things are kind of shut down or slowed due to the cold.”

Story continues below advertisement

This event has run for a few years now and it’s a great opportunity for folks to break out of their winter hibernation to enjoy some great music.

“Live music is just another facet of a healthy thriving community,” she said. “At a time like this, when there’s a global pandemic, and so many things are changing in the world, it really means a lot to build connections with people. Live music in particular is one way many people do that.”

The weekend before Winterruption begins, a skating party will kick off the event on January 22, 2022. It’s free and will be held at City Square in Victoria Park.

“It’s something we’ve done in the past. It’s lots of fun,” said Goodwyn. “People can borrow skates for free and enjoy great music with some hot chocolate. It’s a great way to start celebrating and get the family out.”

Goodwyn adds that they aim to make their events as low risk as possible. They are encouraging people to get vaccinated and will be adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Winterruption runs January 26-29, 2022. Tickets go on sale on Monday, November 15, 2021. Visit the Regina Folk Festival website for more details.

Story continues below advertisement

1:43 Regina Folk Festival stands test of time, celebrates 50 years of business Regina Folk Festival stands test of time, celebrates 50 years of business – Jul 26, 2019