Crime

Winnipeg woman charged after police seize shotgun, cocaine

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 2:54 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service badge. John Woods / The Canadian Press

A 23-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing a number of drug and gun charges after a raid led to the seizure of 9.5 kilograms of cocaine, cash, and a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun.

Police said they were acting on multiple tips from people in the community when the gangs and guns unit raided a home on Rosedale Avenue Oct. 18.

The woman was charged with storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations, possessing a loaded or prohibited/restricted weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime, and possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring
Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring – Apr 20, 2021

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

