Winnipeg woman charged after police seize shotgun, cocaine

A 23-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing a number of drug and gun charges after a raid led to the seizure of 9.5 kilograms of cocaine, cash, and a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun.

Police said they were acting on multiple tips from people in the community when the gangs and guns unit raided a home on Rosedale Avenue Oct. 18.

The woman was charged with storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations, possessing a loaded or prohibited/restricted weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime, and possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

