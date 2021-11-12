Teen pushed into path of oncoming semi in ‘horrific’ Winnipeg incident

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a harrowing Nov. 8 incident that saw a teenage boy pushed into the path of an oncoming semi.

The incident took place around 3:40 p.m., on Ness Avenue near Sturgeon Heights Collegiate when two 16-year-old boys were waking on the north sidewalk.

Police said an unidentified suspect charged at the teens, pushing one of them into traffic on Ness.

The victim was shoved into — and hit — a westbound semi, police said, and was then projected into an oncoming pickup truck.

Both drivers slowed down and tried to avoid the victim, who was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

“They braked … slowing to significantly lessen any potential injuries,” said Const. Rob Carver.

“Given the speed posted on Ness, we certainly believe being struck by a semi moving at the maximum posted speed would have been catastrophic if not fatal.

“We have not made an arrest. That does not mean that an arrest may not be forthcoming — this is a horrific incident. It’s pure chance, luck, that this individual wasn’t killed.”

Police said there were a number of people in the area at the time, and are asking anyone who saw the incident to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

