Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 70 new cases, East Cumberland Lodge outbreak grows

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2021 1:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia parents hopeful COVID-19 vaccine for children will be available soon' Nova Scotia parents hopeful COVID-19 vaccine for children will be available soon
The vast majority of people who have gotten sick with COVID-19 during the fourth wave are not vaccinated. And for parents of kids who aren’t eligible yet for the vaccine, that’s been a source of stress. But there is hope that will change within a matter of weeks. Jesse Thomas reports.

Nova Scotia reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days, as an outbreak of the disease in a long-term care facility continues to grow.

Officials say 44 new cases are in the central zone, 12 are in the northern zone, nine cases are located in the western zone and five are in the eastern zone.

They say four more residents and staff members at the East Cumberland Lodge in Pugwash, N.S., have tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 26. Officials say that outbreak is tied to a faith-based gathering in late October.

Read more: N.S. pharmacist on giving pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and the art of distraction

Seven schools have been notified of COVID-19 exposures since the government’s last official update on Wednesday.

There have been 69 more recoveries in the last two days, bringing the province’s active reported case count to 277

Ten people are in hospital with the disease, including one in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 outbreak reported at long-term care home in Nova Scotia' COVID-19 outbreak reported at long-term care home in Nova Scotia
© 2021 The Canadian Press
