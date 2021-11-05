Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19 Vaccine
November 5 2021 11:51am
02:57

Nova Scotia premier provides numbers on vaccine rates in health-care workers, teachers

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston provided data on Friday in terms of vaccine rates among various groups who are impacted by recently announced vaccine mandates. He said among health-care workers who reported their status, 91 per cent of those at Nova Scotia Health and 99 per cent at the IWK hospital are fully vaccinated. He also said 99 per cent of teachers who had reported their vaccine status had received two doses.

Advertisement

Video Home