Nova Scotia premier provides numbers on vaccine rates in health-care workers, teachers
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston provided data on Friday in terms of vaccine rates among various groups who are impacted by recently announced vaccine mandates. He said among health-care workers who reported their status, 91 per cent of those at Nova Scotia Health and 99 per cent at the IWK hospital are fully vaccinated. He also said 99 per cent of teachers who had reported their vaccine status had received two doses.