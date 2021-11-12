COIVD-19: 14 cases in London; 58 cases in Elgin Oxford

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 14 COVID-19 cases on Friday

The total number of cases now stands at 14,607, with 95 active cases (an increase of six), 14,266 recoveries (an increase of 19) and 246 total deaths (unchanged).

The latest death, reported Nov. 2, involved a woman in her 70s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. She was unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 95 active cases, 23 involve kids aged 11 or under at a rate of 35.7 cases per 100,000 population. That cohort is not yet eligible for vaccination.

The age group with the largest number of active cases is the 40-64 age group with 36 active cases, though the rate of active cases per 100,000 population is less than those under 12, at 21.8 per 100,000 population.

Of the 95 active cases, 78 are in London, six each in Strathroy-Caradoc and Lucan Biddulph, two each in Middlesex Centre and Thames Centre, and one pending location.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) was caring for nine in-patients with COVID-19.

There were five or fewer in–patients in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

There were five or fewer in-patients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and zero in paediatric critical care.

Story continues below advertisement

Five or fewer staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) reported two non-outbreak cases involving health-care workers.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting two facility-wide outbreaks at Richmond Woods retirement home, declared Nov. 9, and The Village of Glendale Crossing.



An outbreak is active at Notre Dame Catholic School declared on Nov. 10, linked to three cases.

0:53 White House says 900,000 kids aged 5-11 have been given at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine White House says 900,000 kids aged 5-11 have been given at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Ashley Oaks Public School (one case)

École élémentaire catholique Frère André (one case)

Emily Carr Public School (one case)

Kensal Park French Immersion Public School(one case)

Matthews Hall Independent School (one case)

Notre Dame Catholic School (three cases)

Oakridge Secondary School (one case)

St. John French Immersion School (one case)

St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School (one case)

St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School (two cases)

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School (one case)

Westminster Secondary School (one case)

Wilberforce Public School (two cases)

Wilfrid Jury Public School (one case)

The health unit says at least 221 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccinations and testing

As of end of day, Nov. 6, 89.5 per cent of eligible residents (12 and older) have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 86.2 per cent are fully immunized.



Since Oct. 1, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 56.3 per cent of all cases (or 268 of 445 cases) and 76.9 per cent of all hospitalizations (10 of 13).

Of the six COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, four involved people who were unvaccinated, one involved an individual who was fully vaccinated and one involved someone who was partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.0 per cent for the week of Oct. 31, down from 1.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our incident rates in Middlesex-London continue to be favourable, however, when we look to other parts of the province and the province as a whole, there are warning signs on the dashboard regarding the COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Alex Summers, associated medical officer of health for the MLHU.

“The incident rates amongst individuals who are unvaccinated are five to 10 times higher than what we would see amongst those that are vaccinated.”

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 598 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as case counts week over week continue to rise. The provincial case total now stands at 605,846.

For comparison, last Friday saw 563 new cases and the previous Friday saw 419. All three Friday’s saw similar testing volumes in the 30,000 range.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 598 new cases recorded, the data showed 298 were unvaccinated people, 24 were partially vaccinated people, 222 were fully vaccinated people and for 54 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Friday’s report, 63 cases were recorded in Toronto, 55 in Simcoe Muskoka, 43 each in Peel Region and Windsor-Essex, 37 each in Ottawa and Durham Region, 35 in Southwestern, 32 in York Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,921 as five more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, 13,468 vaccines (4,804 for a first shot and 8,664 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11.1 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 85.3 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 88.6 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

On Friday, Southwestern Public Health reported numbers for the last two days:

4,925 total cases (an increase of 58 with a previous case removed due to data cleanup)

154 active cases (an increase of 23)

4,676 resolved cases (an increase of 34)

95 deaths to date

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The most recent death was reported Tuesday and involved a woman in her 50s from Elgin County. It was the first death reported this week but the fourth death reported in the last two weeks.

Of the 154 active cases in the region, 69 were in Elgin County (including 34 in Aylmer) and 85 were in Oxford County (including 37 in Woodstock).



SWPH does not disclose the vaccination status of individuals but told Global News that roughly 78 per cent of active cases involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

Twelve people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with six in the ICU as of Thursday. There were no active institutional outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 5.1 per cent for the week of Oct. 31, up from 3.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24.

On Nov. 11, 83.9 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 86.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

As of Friday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,425 total cases (an increase of five)

60 active cases (an increase of two)

2,299 recoveries (an increase of seven)

67 deaths to date (unchanged)

Among the 60 active cases, 17 were reported in Stratford and 13 in Perth East. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were two people hospitalized with COVID-19 and three active cases involving health-care workers, as of Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

HPPH reported four outbreaks, though there were no long-term care home, retirement home or hospital outbreaks as of Friday.

An outbreak at Milverton Public School in Perth East was declared Oct. 27 and involves one staff case and 16 student cases.

The other three outbreaks involve workplaces. No further information was provided.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.7 per cent for the week of Oct. 31, up from 2.3 per cent for the week of Oct. 24.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 8, 82.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.2 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

2:19 Concerns upcoming winter will drive up COVID-19 infections again Concerns upcoming winter will drive up COVID-19 infections again

Sarnia and Lambton

On Thursday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



Story continues below advertisement

4,264 total cases (an increase of nine)

47 active cases (an increase of four)

4,143 resolved cases (an increase of three)

73 deaths (an increase of two)

Details on the most recent deaths are not immediately available.

Seven COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health as of Friday.



LPH reported four active outbreaks in total:

Brigden Public School, declared Nov. 4 and involving seven cases

Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 5 and involving fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases

a workplace outbreak declared Oct. 31, involving four cases

a workplace outbreak declared Nov. 9, involving three cases

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Oct. 31 was 3.8 per cent, up from 2.5 per cent the week prior.

Among area residents aged 12 and older, 80.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

—With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and Gabby Rodrigues

