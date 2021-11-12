Belleville’s Wild Wing breaches COVID-19 rules, liquor licence suspended: AGCO

Send this page to someone via email

A Belleville restaurant has had its liquor licence suspended for breach of COVID-19 regulations, according to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The order was issued Thursday against Wild Wing in Belleville, when the interim suspension took immediate effect.

According to a news release from AGCO, the owner of the Belleville restaurant has not been requesting vaccine certificates or masking from its patrons during the last few months.

AGCO says its officials have been conducting inspections over September and October, finding continued non-compliance.

During another inspection On Nov. 9, the commission said employees at the restaurant were openly flouting COVID-19 regulations under the Reopening Act of Ontario (ROA).

“The manager advised that his staff does not request vaccination confirmation or identification from patrons. He further advised that he and the staff were aware of the requirements under the ROA given various inspectors’ visits in recent months, but he does not require staff to wear masks,” the AGCO said Friday.

The commission also said that it has been communicating with Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which has issued “multiple charges” against the restaurant owner for breaches under the ROA.

The health unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment on these charges.

Under the suspension process from the AGCO, consequences could include monetary fines or in the most serious cases, a revocation of the licence.