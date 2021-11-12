SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

95% of Ontario long-term care workers have 2 COVID-19 vaccine shots: govt data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2021 10:41 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for long-term care workers' Ontario mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for long-term care workers
It's a move loved ones, health experts and seniors advocacy groups had been demanding for months. Now, the province has made vaccinations mandatory for those working in long-term care homes. Brittany Rosen reports. – Oct 1, 2021

TORONTO — The Ontario government says 98 per cent of staff in the province’s long-term care homes have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 95 per cent have two.

The province’s latest data come just days before long-term care staff have to show proof of a first shot in order to continue working.

Read more: Ontario makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for long-term care workers by Nov. 15

Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips had originally set Monday as a deadline for staff to have received both doses, but now says they must have received at least one dose by Nov. 15 and both doses by Dec. 13.

The government has said those who fail to do so will not be allowed to enter long-term care facilities to work.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario announces funds to hire more than 4,000 long-term care workers

A spokesperson for Phillips says the numbers released today are incomplete, as 57 homes have yet to submit updated data due to technical issues with the reporting system.

The vaccination policy was announced last month, along with other measures including random testing of vaccinated staff and visitors to help detect possible breakthrough cases more quickly.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID tagOntario Long-Term Care tagOntario COVID vaccine tagOntario Long-term care staff tagOntario Long-term Care Staff Vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers