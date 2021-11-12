JAKK Tuesdays faces court injunction for non-compliance of COVID-19 rules

A Kingston restaurant that has continuously shirked COVID-19 regulations has been served with a court injunction, according to Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health (KFL&A) Public Health.

This is a result of continued non-compliance with a Section 22 order issued to JAKK Tuesdays last week, instructing the restaurant to follow public health guidelines or close.

Wednesday, Dr. Piotr Oglaza said public health inspectors had been to visit JAKK’s several times over the intervening days, but the restaurant continued to operate while flouting the order.

Later that evening, KFL&A Public Health said it was successful in their application to the Superior Court for an injunction to uphold the requirements of their order.

The matter is now before a provincial court. The health unit says anyone who disobeys a court order may be held in contempt of court, which could mean a fine or jail time.

Failure to comply with a public health order, which falls under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, can make a person liable for a fines of up to $5,000 a day if convicted. A corporation can be fined up to $25,000 a day for non-compliance.

1:06 Kingston restaurant appeals liquor licence suspension after ignoring COVID-19 mandates Kingston restaurant appeals liquor licence suspension after ignoring COVID-19 mandates – Oct 26, 2021

The City of Kingston and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario have yet to give enforcement updates of the restaurant’s continued violations of its liquor and business licence suspensions. The city says it is working on a response, but the AGCO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hale is expected to be one of the speakers at a “Fight for Freedom” rally this Sunday, which will bring people from Peterborough to Kingston’s City Hall around noon to protest against COVID-19 regulations.

