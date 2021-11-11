Menu

Crime

Ottawa man accused of impersonating police officer, making unlawful traffic stop

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 3:46 pm
The Ottawa Police Service says a 54-year-old man is charged with impersonating a peace officer after conduction unlawful traffic stops. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service says a 54-year-old man is charged with impersonating a peace officer after conduction unlawful traffic stops. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say a local man is facing charges for impersonating a peace officer and are trying to find out if other members of the public had dealings with him.

Police were tipped off on Oct. 24 about a man who initiated a traffic stop in the west end driving a white Ford Taurus “closely resembling an unmarked police vehicle.” His car was also outfitted with lights and sirens to resemble law enforcement, police said.

The man allegedly stopped a motorist and identified himself as a peace officer.

Read more: Police investigating anti-Semitic posters in Ottawa’s west end as hate crime

On Thursday, police executed a warrant to search the vehicle in question. Inside, police said they found law enforcement shoulder flashes and the aforementioned sirens.

The driver of the vehicle, 54-year-old Farhan Mashari Farhan of Ottawa, was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer.

Police are asking anyone else who might have had similar dealings with the suspect to call 613-236-1222 ext. 8348. Anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Fake cops suspected in deadly home invasion and East Vancouver carjacking' Fake cops suspected in deadly home invasion and East Vancouver carjacking
Fake cops suspected in deadly home invasion and East Vancouver carjacking – Feb 20, 2021
