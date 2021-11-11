Ottawa man accused of impersonating police officer, making unlawful traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say a local man is facing charges for impersonating a peace officer and are trying to find out if other members of the public had dealings with him.

Police were tipped off on Oct. 24 about a man who initiated a traffic stop in the west end driving a white Ford Taurus “closely resembling an unmarked police vehicle.” His car was also outfitted with lights and sirens to resemble law enforcement, police said.

The man allegedly stopped a motorist and identified himself as a peace officer.

On Thursday, police executed a warrant to search the vehicle in question. Inside, police said they found law enforcement shoulder flashes and the aforementioned sirens.

The driver of the vehicle, 54-year-old Farhan Mashari Farhan of Ottawa, was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer.

Police are asking anyone else who might have had similar dealings with the suspect to call 613-236-1222 ext. 8348. Anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

