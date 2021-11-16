Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Crime Beat Podcast: ‘Hunted by evil’ Part 3 — Inside the jury

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 3:00 am
Crime Beat Podcast: ‘Hunted by evil’ Part 3 — Inside the jury - image View image in full screen
Dani Lantela/Global News
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

It’s arguably one of the highest profile multiple murder cases in Canadian history.

Douglas Garland was convicted of the first-degree murder of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

More: Crime Beat podcast: ‘Hunted by evil’ — Part 1

For nearly five weeks, jurors were shown graphic forensic evidence gathered from the Liknes home and the farm where Garland lived with his parents.

Now, for the first time, two of the 12 jurors who decided Garland’s fate, are speaking out about the ongoing impact of hearing such a disturbing case.

More: Crime Beat podcast: ‘Hunted by evil’ — Part 2

For these jurors, it’s been an ongoing process to cope with the trauma that’s been passed on to them and they deal with sudden and unexpected triggers.

“I’m not going to say I haven’t shed a few tears just randomly,” one said in the exclusive interview.

More: Douglas Garland triple-murder jury asked to handle disturbing evidence

Join Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt as she shares their compelling conversations in the conclusion of this three-part special Crime Beat podcast series, ‘Hunted by Evil.’

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

We LOVE that you are loving the Crime Beat podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Crime Beat Podcast: ‘Hunted by evil’ Part 3 — Inside the jury - image
  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
Crime Beat Podcast: ‘Hunted by evil’ Part 3 — Inside the jury - image
  • Open the Spotify app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
