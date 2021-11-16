Crime Beat Podcast: ‘Hunted by evil’ Part 3 — Inside the jury

Send this page to someone via email

It’s arguably one of the highest profile multiple murder cases in Canadian history.

Douglas Garland was convicted of the first-degree murder of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

For nearly five weeks, jurors were shown graphic forensic evidence gathered from the Liknes home and the farm where Garland lived with his parents.

Now, for the first time, two of the 12 jurors who decided Garland’s fate, are speaking out about the ongoing impact of hearing such a disturbing case.

For these jurors, it’s been an ongoing process to cope with the trauma that’s been passed on to them and they deal with sudden and unexpected triggers.

“I’m not going to say I haven’t shed a few tears just randomly,” one said in the exclusive interview.

Join Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt as she shares their compelling conversations in the conclusion of this three-part special Crime Beat podcast series, ‘Hunted by Evil.’

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

