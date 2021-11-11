SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

EU adds rare spinal inflammation as side-effect of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 11, 2021 11:35 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Health Canada adds autoimmune disorder warning to AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines' COVID-19: Health Canada adds autoimmune disorder warning to AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Health Canada adds autoimmune disorder warning to AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines.

Europe’s drug regulator on Thursday recommended adding a rare type of spinal inflammation called transverse myelitis as a side-effect of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Reports of this serious neurological illness was also at the heart of trial halts in the early stages of development for both AstraZeneca and J&J’s shots, which are based on similar technology.

Read more: Health Canada adds autoimmune disorder warning to AstraZeneca, J&J COVID-19 vaccines

Giving updates on the safety of all coronavirus shots, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was assessing reports of a rare blood condition known as capillary leak syndrome (CLS) following inoculation with Moderna’s vaccine.

The EMA said it had recorded six cases of CLS and was assessing all data, but it was not yet clear if there was a causal association between the reports and the vaccine.

In CLS, fluids leak from the smallest blood vessels causing swelling and a drop in blood pressure. The condition has also been studied with vaccines from AstraZeneca and J&J.

Click to play video: 'Canada to donate 10M Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries' Canada to donate 10M Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries
Canada to donate 10M Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries – Aug 12, 2021

The EMA said there was currently not enough evidence of a possible link between rare cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) and mRNA-based vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The regulator is reviewing if approved coronavirus vaccines could cause MIS. The syndrome is a serious but rare condition in which different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

J&J and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

— Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil

© 2021 Reuters
