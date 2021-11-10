Menu

Canada

Health Canada funds training program for service dogs for veterans with PTSD

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 5:42 pm
Colleen Dell, an expert in animal-assisted interventions at the University of Saskatchewan, headed the team that designed the toolkit. View image in full screen
Colleen Dell, an expert in animal-assisted interventions at the University of Saskatchewan, headed the team that designed the toolkit. Submitted

Health Canada is funding special schooling for service-dog trainers to teach the animals to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The online training course, funded by the department’s Substance Use and Addictions Program, is designed to help trainers prepare service dogs for veterans, including those recovering from substance abuse.

Read more: 2021 campaign launched in Saskatchewan with 1st poppies handed out

Colleen Dell, an expert in animal-assisted interventions at the University of Saskatchewan, headed the team that designed the toolkit and her research has found that service dogs can significantly help veterans with PTSD.

She said there are over 500 service dogs currently used by veterans in Canada, with more in training.

The dogs are trained to comfort veterans, provide company and support, and wake them up from nightmares.

Story continues below advertisement

The online course will be made available to around 40 service-dog training organizations that also train dogs to assist people who are blind, deaf and have other disabilities.

Click to play video: 'Memorial Stone at University of Saskatchewan' Memorial Stone at University of Saskatchewan
Memorial Stone at University of Saskatchewan
