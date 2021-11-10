Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Health Canada to fund training of service dogs to help veterans with PTSD

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 5:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Program helping veterans with PTSD unite with service dogs' Program helping veterans with PTSD unite with service dogs
WATCH: Program helping veterans with PTSD unite with service dogs – Apr 26, 2021

Health Canada is funding special schooling for service-dog trainers to teach the animals to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The online training course, funded by the department’s Substance Use and Addictions Program, is designed to help trainers prepare service dogs for veterans, including those recovering from substance abuse.

Read more: Canadian Afghanistan war veteran finds music helps soothe battle with PTSD

Colleen Dell, an expert in animal-assisted interventions at the University of Saskatchewan, headed the team that designed the toolkit and her research has found that service dogs can significantly help veterans with PTSD.

She says there are over 500 service dogs currently used by veterans in Canada, with more in training.

The dogs are trained to comfort veterans, provide company and support, and wake them up from nightmares.

Story continues below advertisement

The online course will be made available to around 40 service-dog training organizations that also train dogs to assist people who are blind, deaf and have other disabilities.

Click to play video: 'What it’s like living with post-traumatic stress disorder' What it’s like living with post-traumatic stress disorder
What it’s like living with post-traumatic stress disorder – Jun 27, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Mental Health tagHealth Canada tagPTSD tagPost-traumatic Stress Disorder tagSubstance Abuse tagVeterans PTSD tagService Dogs for PTSD taganimal-assisted interventions tagservice dogs veterans tagservice-dog trainers tagSubstance Use and Addictions Program tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers