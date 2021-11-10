SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Kingston General Hospital dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 2:21 pm
Kingston Health Sciences Centre says two patients in the Davies 3 unit at Kingston General Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. View image in full screen
Kingston Health Sciences Centre says two patients in the Davies 3 unit at Kingston General Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in one unit of Kingston General Hospital.

As of Wednesday, two patients on the Davies 3 cardiac care unit have tested positive.

The unit is under quarantine and closed to admissions and visitors.

Read more: Kingston’s MOH not seeing wide community spread, COVID-19 cases limited to ‘clusters’

The hospital organization says it’s in the process of notifying patients, visitors and families affected by the outbreak.

The outbreak comes as cases in the KFL&A region continue to rise, with 126 active cases recorded as of Tuesday.

