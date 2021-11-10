Kingston General Hospital dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in one unit of Kingston General Hospital.

As of Wednesday, two patients on the Davies 3 cardiac care unit have tested positive.

The unit is under quarantine and closed to admissions and visitors.

The hospital organization says it’s in the process of notifying patients, visitors and families affected by the outbreak.

The outbreak comes as cases in the KFL&A region continue to rise, with 126 active cases recorded as of Tuesday.

