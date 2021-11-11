Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Above-seasonal temperatures with some showers

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 1:21 pm
Precipitation will pick up Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Precipitation will pick up Saturday night and into Sunday morning. SkyTracker Weather

After a risk of precipitation subsides Thursday morning, the day will end with lingering clouds and a chance of sprinkles as temperatures rise to mid-single digits for Remembrance Day.

The risk of rain ramps up Thursday night, with spotty showers sticking around Friday, as the mercury makes its way back into high single digits to finish the week.

Steady rain sweeps through across the region Thursday night.
Steady rain sweeps through across the region Thursday night. SkyTracker Weather

A mix of sun and cloud will return to start the second weekend of November on Saturday, with the valley bottom warming into high single digits in the afternoon as clouds slide in after starting out just below freezing.

Rain will roll back in with the next frontal boundary on Sunday, causing daytime highs to fall a few degrees into mid-single digits.

Showers are likely to linger into early next week, with afternoon highs eventually slumping from high single digits into mid-single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

