Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Doug Ford says 5.7 cent gas tax cut is coming before next year’s budget

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 12:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Record gas prices expected to stay high into winter' Record gas prices expected to stay high into winter
WATCH ABOVE: The rising cost of gasoline is breaking records across Canada amid the country's pandemic recovery. Prices are expected to rising into winter. As Mike Drolet explains, the demand for crude oil is fueling spikes around the world. – Oct 8, 2021

CALEDON, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will meet its promise to cut gas prices by 5.7 cents before the next budget.

The economic statement released last week by his Progressive Conservative government did not mention the cut that Ford promised in his 2018 election campaign.

But the premier said Wednesday that he would commit to making the cut to the provincial fuel tax before the budget – set to be delivered next year before March 31.

Read more: OPEC+ ignores Biden’s plea for faster oil output as energy prices soar

He also called on the federal government to match his government’s pledge and said if that happens, he’ll cut the tax “even further.”

Ford promised in 2018 to lower gas prices by 10 cents per litre, including the fuel tax cut and eliminating the cap-and-trade system, a move that was meant to lower prices by 4.3 cents.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tory government ended cap and trade, but doing so triggered the federal carbon tax backstop and negated those savings.

They unsuccessfully fought the federal carbon tax in court.

Click to play video: 'Ford says highway 413 construction ‘will pump $350 million into the economy’' Ford says highway 413 construction ‘will pump $350 million into the economy’
Ford says highway 413 construction ‘will pump $350 million into the economy’
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagDoug Ford tagGas Prices tagFord government tagGas Tax tagOntario gas prices tagOntario gas tax tagCanadian gas prices tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers