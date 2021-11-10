Menu

Features

‘Movember is my favourite month’: Southern Albertans growing moustaches for men’s health

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 7:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Southern Alberta men growing out face fuzz as part of the Movember men’s health movement' Southern Alberta men growing out face fuzz as part of the Movember men’s health movement
WATCH: All month long, men will be keeping their razors and shaving cream away from their moustaches as a way to raise awareness for men’s health. Eloise Therien spoke with some southern Albertans about what they’re doing to participate this year.

Movember is now well underway and men’s health is at the forefront of many conversations.

Brendan Attrill is one of many southern Albertans displaying his unshaven moustache for awareness — but has also taken it one step further.

In 2020, Attrill started his clothing brand “For The Ones” in remembrance of his uncle, who struggled with mental health.

“I know that especially being a man, there’s all these stigmas that you just have to be OK, so this is like a way for me to show other people that it’s OK not to be OK,” he said.

Read more: Movember: 15 years of supporting men’s health

The majority of sales goes toward mental health organizations such as the Movember Foundation, who is dedicated to raising awareness for men’s health issues, including testicular and prostate cancer.

Last year, he raised more than $1,200.

“We’ve got a huge Movember collection,” Attrill said.

“Movember is my favourite month. It’s like Christmas. I love waking up to this month and just growing a dusty moustache.”

With support for his brand growing, and sales popping up in other parts of Canada, Attrill is glad to have created a safe space for anyone who may be struggling.

“Reach out. I know it’s so much easier to say. I struggle with it too sometimes,” he said.

“Hopefully you go to sleep, wake up and every day is a new day, new opportunities.”

Click to play video: 'Why this year’s ‘Movember’ campaign is more important than ever' Why this year’s ‘Movember’ campaign is more important than ever
Why this year’s ‘Movember’ campaign is more important than ever – Nov 2, 2021

Also participating in Movember is the Town of Claresholm.

Municipal enforcement officer Kyle Aikema decided to launch some friendly competition between four groups: the fire department, town staff, RCMP and the local high school.

“Right now we’re at $380 raised but our goal is to get up to $2,000 and then be able to give that to the foundation that they’re able to distribute worldwide wherever the help is needed,” Aikema explained.

“The number of people participating is a lot more than expected, which is very encouraging.”

Sgt. Robert Harms with Clareshom and Nanton said their department has 100 per cent participation.

Up until now, he had held on to his moustache for years.

“One thing I did to show my commitment to the challenge and to the cause was I shaved a moustache that I’ve never shaved before. I had my moustache since high school.

“It is likely that I’ll shave my moustache again (next year), it’s a great cause”

