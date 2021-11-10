Menu

Consumer

General Motors restarts truck production at Oshawa, Ont. assembly plant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Oshawa GM assembly plant to reopen, build trucks' Oshawa GM assembly plant to reopen, build trucks
WATCH ABOVE: Oshawa GM assembly plant to reopen, build trucks. Seán O’Shea reports – Nov 5, 2020

OSHAWA, Ont. — General Motors has restarted vehicle production at its Oshawa Assembly Plant after shutting operations down at the end of 2019.

The company says the first Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on the retooled line was completed Wednesday and that trucks will start shipping to dealers in December.

GM says the plant should create about 1,800 jobs over two shifts, while also supporting thousands of additional jobs from suppliers.

Read more: GM Canada says Oshawa assembly plant restart ahead of schedule

The restart of production comes about a year after GM announced it would invest upwards of $1.3 billion to reopen the operation.

GM, which said it moved to reopen the plant because of strong demand for pickups, had initially planned to restart operations in early 2022 but moved up the schedule earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The closure of the Oshawa plant in late 2019 led to about 2,300 GM employees being laid off plus thousands more at suppliers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
