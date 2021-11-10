Repair work to close Burlington Lift Bridge on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is alerting drivers about a daytime closure of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge on Thursday due to maintenance work.

Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., all lanes will be closed to vehicle traffic in both directions.

Pedestrian and marine traffic will not be affected but Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) urge caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare on Nov. 11.

Read more: 1 person arrested amid lockdown measures at 3 public schools in Oakville

The federal agency says bridge closures will be off and on until Nov. 15 when repair work that started in late October is expected to finish.

“During this period, the bridge will close intermittently for varying intervals between the times specified above,” the PSPC said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“These closures will include sidewalks, and the north and south vehicle lanes. Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists can expect delays.”

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.