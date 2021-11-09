Menu

Canada

Kelowna Secondary School undergoes temporary lockdown following reports of possible fight

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 6:08 pm
Kelowna Secondary School. View image in full screen
Kelowna Secondary School. Google Maps

Kelowna Secondary School underwent a temporary hold-and-secure measure on Tuesday.

According to Central Okanagan Public Schools, the safety measure was enacted following reports of a potential fight circulated throughout the school.

“Staff responded quickly to information that several students from other schools would attend the school property to observe a fight during the noon hour,” Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a press release.

Read more: ‘Long time overdue’: West Kelowna, B.C. school moving to remote learning as COVID-19 cases spread

“RCMP community youth safety officers and other members attended the scene, and as a result a fight did not occur. RCMP and staff continue to investigate the source of the occurrence.”

Central Okanagan Public Schools said the safety measure brought students back into KSS, “10 minutes before the end of the lunch period, where they remained in classrooms until all non-KSS students dispersed and the regular class schedule resumed.”

Police told Global News that officers were on scene and that the incident is being looked into.

Click to play video: 'Teenage boy rushed to hospital after stabbing at Calgary high school' Teenage boy rushed to hospital after stabbing at Calgary high school
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after stabbing at Calgary high school
