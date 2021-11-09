November 13 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy

Foot pain can’t be ignored. Every step is a reminder. If you suffer from achey, tired or painful feet, have had orthotics suggested and want to know how they help, OR have questions about a diagnosis of plantar fasciitis, achilles tendinitis, heel spurs, mortons neuroma or bunions… get some answers!

Join Grant Fedoruk from Leading Edge Physiotherapy to discuss feet, orthotics and what their occupational and physiotherapists can do for you and your feet.

This Saturday at 11:00 am on Talk To The Experts on 630 CHED.