City of Brockville to take over Ernie Fox Quay

The City of Brockville is preparing to take over the operations of the Ernie Fox Quay in the downtown core.

It’s a move that the former operator isn’t happy with.

“It’s part of the critical mass of docks, almost 100 docks, that make up the marina that is operated by full marine services in Tall Ships Landing” said Simon Fuller, principal owner of Tall Ships Landing condominium development next to the quay.

“It’s a bit like taking away 40 per cent of the business, and then trying to find out a way to maintain a full-service marina with what’s left.”

The lease for the dock operations was terminated earlier this year with the intent that the city would take over operations in 2022. But Fuller says the city doesn’t have the proper facilities to accommodate boater traffic.

“If they have to build standalone washrooms, showers and laundry facilities to service these 37 boats, that would be a further burden on the income of those boats to try and pay for that, which just isn’t possible,” Fuller said. “So we don’t understand the synergies to do that.”

Officials with the City of Brockville were unavailable for comment, but in a report to council, operations manager Phil Wood said. “The reacquired Ernie Fox Quay harbour docks would operate as a mix of seasonal and transient docking options with the intention to provide as uninterrupted service as possible to those who currently utilize those docks.”

As for Fuller, he fears that if the city goes through with this plan, his business could take a financial hit.

“Do we continue to run a hotel or do we convert those suites into apartments? If we don’t have the staff there covered by a fixed number of moorings, we can’t run transient boating,” Fuller said.

“We don’t have the wherewithal to reinvest in full-service facilities, as in pump-out and fuel.”

While the city isn’t planning to build any new facilities at the marina next summer, the report says investment in the area could be considered in the future.

