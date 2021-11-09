Logging truck loses load on Vancouver Island, right into path of 2 RCMP vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Three RCMP officers had to be taken to hospital Tuesday after a logging truck lost its load near Mesachie Lake on southern Vancouver Island.

Kevin Smith, chief of the Mesachie Lake Fire Department, told Global News around 8:13 a.m., RCMP were on their way to do daily enforcement in the area west of Duncan when they were about 23 kilometres south of the lake on Pacific Marine Road behind a logging truck.

That’s when the trailer dumped its load into the oncoming path of the two RCMP vehicles.

Smith said the three officers suffered minor injuries only but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

View image in full screen Mesachie Lake Fire Department on scene after a logging truck lost its load Tuesday morning. Mesachie Lake Fire Department

Pacific Marine Road was closed until later Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, Smith said and the commercial vehicle safety enforcement branch of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is investigating.

The Mesachie Lake Fire Department had two vehicles and four people respond, while Port Renfrew had two vehicles and eight people respond, Smith added.