Personal information about patients obtained in N.L. cyberattack, officials say

The Newfoundland and Labrador government says some personal information was obtained in a cyberattack on its health-care system.

Government officials told a briefing some patient and employee information in two health authorities was accessed through an online data repository.

Authorities say employee information accessed includes names, addresses, contact information, employee identification numbers and social insurance numbers.

They say patient information includes health card numbers and providers, reasons for visiting health-care facilities, phone numbers, marital status and maiden names.

They say they don’t know how many people were affected.

The cyberattack was first detected Oct. 30.

