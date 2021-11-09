Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Personal information about patients obtained in N.L. cyberattack, officials say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2021 3:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Some parts of N.L. health system back to normal after crippling cyberattack' Some parts of N.L. health system back to normal after crippling cyberattack
WATCH: Some parts of N.L. health system back to normal after crippling cyberattack

The Newfoundland and Labrador government says some personal information was obtained in a cyberattack on its health-care system.

Government officials told a briefing some patient and employee information in two health authorities was accessed through an online data repository.

Read more: Expert says N.L. cyberattack worst in Canadian history, deserves federal response

Authorities say employee information accessed includes names, addresses, contact information, employee identification numbers and social insurance numbers.

They say patient information includes health card numbers and providers, reasons for visiting health-care facilities, phone numbers, marital status and maiden names.

They say they don’t know how many people were affected.

The cyberattack was first detected Oct. 30.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
hacking tagCyberattack tagcyber crime tagcanada healthcare hack tagcyberattack NL details tagemployee healthcare hacked taghealth-care system cyberattack tagNewfoundland and Labrador hacking tagNewfoundland Hack tagpatient information hacked tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers