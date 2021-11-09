Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

New mayor introducing motion to declare climate emergency in Calgary

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 12:46 pm
Click to play video: '‘Everybody must do their job’: Guterres implores countries to take stronger action on climate change' ‘Everybody must do their job’: Guterres implores countries to take stronger action on climate change
WATCH (Sept. 20) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday made an impassioned plea for industrialized, emerging economies and developing countries to take stronger action on climate change, telling reporters “everybody must do their job.” He said countries cannot wait for others to act to do their part – Sep 20, 2021

Calgary’s new mayor will be making good on her first promise after being elected.

Jyoti Gondek is set to introduce a notice of motion before a city committee Tuesday morning declaring a climate emergency.

The goal is to make climate change “a strategic priority” and accelerates the City of Calgary’s greenhouse gas emissions-reduction goal to net zero by 2050.

Right now that goal is to reduce 80 per cent of 2005 emissions by 2050.

Read more: Climate emergency declaration could have Calgary aiming for net zero by 2050

Gondek told Global News Radio 770 CHQR last week she wants the city to recognize and acknowledge that climate change has had an impact on Calgary, including the 2013 floods and last year’s hail storm in the northeast, which cost $1.5B — the fourth costliest natural disaster in Canada’s history

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Still at risk or recovered? How High River and Bragg Creek are coping 5 years after the 2013 flood' Still at risk or recovered? How High River and Bragg Creek are coping 5 years after the 2013 flood
Still at risk or recovered? How High River and Bragg Creek are coping 5 years after the 2013 flood – Jun 20, 2018

The notice of motion also asks administration to look at each city department and develop strategic business plans and budgets to invest in and implement emissions reduction and climate risk reduction projects.

Read more: Majority support Trudeau’s climate policy pitches made at COP26, poll suggests

The notice of motion must first be debated at the executive committee on Tuesday before going to a debate in front of council as a whole.

The first full meeting of council is on Nov. 15.

With files from Adam MacVicar

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgary tagCalgary City Council tagCalgary Mayor tagCalgary climate emergency tagCalgary Net Zero tagClimate Change Calgary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers