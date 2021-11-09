New mayor introducing motion to declare climate emergency in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s new mayor will be making good on her first promise after being elected.

Jyoti Gondek is set to introduce a notice of motion before a city committee Tuesday morning declaring a climate emergency.

The goal is to make climate change “a strategic priority” and accelerates the City of Calgary’s greenhouse gas emissions-reduction goal to net zero by 2050.

Right now that goal is to reduce 80 per cent of 2005 emissions by 2050.

Read more: Climate emergency declaration could have Calgary aiming for net zero by 2050

Gondek told Global News Radio 770 CHQR last week she wants the city to recognize and acknowledge that climate change has had an impact on Calgary, including the 2013 floods and last year’s hail storm in the northeast, which cost $1.5B — the fourth costliest natural disaster in Canada’s history

Story continues below advertisement

3:32 Still at risk or recovered? How High River and Bragg Creek are coping 5 years after the 2013 flood Still at risk or recovered? How High River and Bragg Creek are coping 5 years after the 2013 flood – Jun 20, 2018

The notice of motion also asks administration to look at each city department and develop strategic business plans and budgets to invest in and implement emissions reduction and climate risk reduction projects.

The notice of motion must first be debated at the executive committee on Tuesday before going to a debate in front of council as a whole.

The first full meeting of council is on Nov. 15.

With files from Adam MacVicar