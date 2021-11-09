Menu

Canada

Workers at New Brunswick liquor agency vote to strike Nov. 16 if deal not reached

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2021 11:18 am
A customer shops in the craft beer section of the NB Liquor store in Fredericton, N.B., on Friday, June 16, 2017. View image in full screen
A customer shops in the craft beer section of the NB Liquor store in Fredericton, N.B., on Friday, June 16, 2017. The Canadian Press/Stephen MacGillivray

Unionized liquor store workers in New Brunswick have voted 97.7 per cent in favour of strike action.

They say unless a collective agreement is reached, the 566 members of CUPE local 963 will hit the picket lines one week from today.

The main issue is wages.

Read more: N.B. health-care workers turned away after back-to-work order: union

Union local president Jamie Andrew says the union had a tentative agreement with management of the Crown-owned NB Liquor a year ago, but Premier Blaine Higgs blocked it.

They say Higgs took the action because the deal did not fit with his plans to freeze public sector wages.

The union members work at 41 publicly owned and run retail outlets and warehouses.

Click to play video: 'N.B. premier calls offer to CUPE employees ‘really good deal’' N.B. premier calls offer to CUPE employees ‘really good deal’
N.B. premier calls offer to CUPE employees ‘really good deal’

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
