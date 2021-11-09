SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec adds 545 COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 11:32 am
Click to play video: 'Preparing young children to receive COVID-19 vaccines' Preparing young children to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Kids hear everything, and there is no doubt that many young ears are aware of the anxiety and stress surrounding COVID-19. Those concerns might also spill over when it comes to receiving vaccinations. As Katherine Ward reports, experts say there are simple things you can do to prepare the children when it comes to rolling up their sleeves.

Quebec reported 545 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday and six more deaths linked to the virus.

To date, 430,940 infections and 414,193 recoveries have been recorded, bringing the number of active cases the province to 5,219.

Hospitalizations decreased by six compared to the previous day, with 14 new patients admitted and 20 discharged. Of the 219 people in hospital, 45 were in intensive care, for a decrease of three.

Read more: Canada saw over 19,000 ‘excess deaths’ during COVID-19 pandemic: StatCan

More that 13.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec, including 9,406 in the last 24 hours.

The province is still hoping to increase vaccine coverage and is awaiting Health Canada’s approval of a COVID-19 vaccine to begin the inoculation of children between the ages of five and 11.

So far, 79.5 per cent of the total population of Quebec has received at least one dose of vaccine. That number climbs to 90.8 per cent for those aged 12 and over who are eligible to be vaccinated, while 88.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Read more: What are antiviral COVID-19 pills and how could they help?

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to provide an update on the province’s vaccination campaign Tuesday afternoon.

The death toll attributable to the virus now stands at 11,528.

