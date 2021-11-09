Missing Peterborough man last seen in city’s east end near Highway 115: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person

Michael Scheib, 57, was reported as last being in the Ashburnham Drive and Highway 115 area around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Scheib is described as Indigenous, standing five feet seven inches and weighing 200 pounds. He has shoulder-length brown/gray hair and a thick grey beard

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.stopcrimehere.ca.