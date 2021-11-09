Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Missing Peterborough man last seen in city’s east end near Highway 115: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 10:28 am
57-year-old Michael Scheib was last seen on Monday evening in Peterborough's east end. View image in full screen
57-year-old Michael Scheib was last seen on Monday evening in Peterborough's east end. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person

Michael Scheib, 57, was reported as last being in the Ashburnham Drive and Highway 115 area around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Read more: Peterborough police seek wanted city man Jordan Morin

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Scheib is described as Indigenous, standing five feet seven inches and weighing 200 pounds. He has shoulder-length brown/gray hair and a thick grey beard

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.stopcrimehere.ca.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing person tagMissing tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough missing tagmissing man Peterborough tagMichael Scheib tagmissing man highway 115 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers