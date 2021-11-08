Motorcyclist dies following Highway 7 collision west of Lindsay: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man is dead following a collision on Highway 7 just west of Lindsay on Monday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 5:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and SUV on the highway at Colborne Street.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

TRAFFIC: A section of Highway 7 west of Lindsay is closed following a serious collision near Colborne Street. A detour is in place around the scene. Check back for more information as it becomes available #cklnews pic.twitter.com/hyzMzi73tr — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 9, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement issued just before 9 p.m., OPP identified the victim as Aaron Finn, 44, of Oakwood in the City of Kawartha Lakes, a community 10 kilometres west of the crash scene.

Police said the highway will remain closed for several hours, with detours set up at Elm Tree Road and Kent Street.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122.