Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist dies following Highway 7 collision west of Lindsay: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 9:19 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a motorcyclist died of his injuries following a collision on Hwy. 7 west of Lindsay on Monday evening. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a motorcyclist died of his injuries following a collision on Hwy. 7 west of Lindsay on Monday evening. OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes man is dead following a collision on Highway 7 just west of Lindsay on Monday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 5:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and SUV on the highway at Colborne Street.

Read more: Omemee, Ont. woman killed in head-on collision on Highway 7: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement issued just before 9 p.m., OPP identified the victim as Aaron Finn, 44, of Oakwood in the City of Kawartha Lakes, a community 10 kilometres west of the crash scene.

Police said the highway will remain closed for several hours, with detours set up at Elm Tree Road and Kent Street.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes tagHighway 7 tagMotorcycle Collision tagHwy 7 tagOmemee tagHwy. 7 Collision tagHighwway 7 collision tagHw tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers