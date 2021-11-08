Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

MEG Energy again increases annual production guidance after 3rd quarter results

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2021 6:55 pm
A file photo of the MEG Energy logo. View image in full screen
A file photo of the MEG Energy logo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp. boosted its output forecast for the year after swinging to a $54-million profit in its latest quarter on a doubling of revenues.

The Calgary-based company said it earned 17 cents per diluted share in the third quarter, compared with a loss of three cents per share or $9 million a year earlier.

Revenues for the three months ended Sept. 30 were $1.09 billion, up from $533 million in the third quarter of 2020.

READ MORE: MEG Energy boosts 2021 production guidance on strong 6 months and Q2 profits 

MEG was expected to earn 29 cents per share on $1 billion of revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Adjusted funds flow increased to $239 million or 77 cents per share from $26 million or nine cents per share a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Quarterly production increased 28 per cent to 91,506 barrels per day, compared with 71,516 bbls/d in the prior year quarter. As a result, it again increased its annual average production guidance, this time to 92,500 to 93,500 bbls/d from 91,000 to 93,000 bbls/d.

“Given what we are seeing operationally we have upwardly revised our annual production guidance and look forward to a strong finish to 2021,” stated CEO Derek Evans.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Business tagEnergy tagmoney tagEnergy Sector tagoil production tagMEG Energy tagMEG Energy Corp. tagMEG tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers