Manitoba offers employee training subsidy as COVID 19 numbers rise again

The Manitoba government is offering a new subsidy for businesses and non-profit groups who need to train employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Employers can get up to $2,500 per employee, to a maximum of $75,000, for any training course offered by a third-party.

Jobs Minister Jon Reyes said the money will help businesses that have had to adapt to the pandemic’s realities.

The program is being run along with Economic Development Winnipeg and the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

Meanwhile, the province’s COVID-19 numbers are rising.

Health officials are reporting 494 new cases and six deaths over the last three days.

The number of people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 rose to 141 Monday, up from 118 reported Friday.

The five-day test positivity rate is 5.4 per cent across Manitoba and 2.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

