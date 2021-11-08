Menu

Environment

Warming oceans may absorb less carbon and that could impact climate goals: scientist

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2021 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'COP26: Key players missing from plans to stop international funding fossil fuel projects' COP26: Key players missing from plans to stop international funding fossil fuel projects
Canada is now among at least 20 countries pledging to stop funding international fossil fuel projects, as world leaders continue to hash out action plans at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. But as Crystal Goomansingh reports, a few key countries are snubbing the goal.

The head of an Atlantic Canadian research organization says oceans may be absorbing less carbon dioxide than they used to, and that could have serious ramifications for climate targets.

Anya Waite, chief executive officer of the Ocean Frontier Institute, says that without better knowledge of how climate change is affecting the oceans’ ability to absorb carbon dioxide, scientists risk miscalculating global emission-lowering targets.

Read more: Obama tells COP26 countries must ‘act now’ to help poor nations tackle climate change

Waite said in a recent interview oceans absorb about 40 per cent of fossil fuel emissions, and the North Atlantic alone absorbs nearly a third of that, making it the most intense carbon sink on the planet.

She says climate change is warming the North Atlantic and causing its currents to shift, seemingly affecting its ability to sequester carbon emissions.

Story continues below advertisement

Waite says more data and research on the issue is desperately needed, and she was at the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow to deliver a series of presentations on the issue.

She’s hoping to attract funding for an international initiative called the North Atlantic Carbon Observatory, which would unite scientists across the globe in an effort to better monitor the North Atlantic Ocean’s carbon sinks.

Click to play video: 'Thousands of climate activists demand action at COP26' Thousands of climate activists demand action at COP26
Thousands of climate activists demand action at COP26

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
