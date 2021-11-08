RCMP request public assistance in locating 12-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old boy is missing and was last seen at a residence near Pilot Butte. Police say Riddic Redwood was last seen on Oct. 25, 2021 at approximately 11:29PM.

The White Butte RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Redwood. Police have been actively trying to locate Redwood and are also checking possible locations of where he may have travelled to.

RCMP have investigated potential sightings of Redwood but with no luck. Police are now asking the public on information of his whereabouts.

“Riddic is described as 5’9” and 130 lbs with medium length, black hair and brown eyes,” according to the Saskatchewan RCMP press release.

“He was last seen wearing black pants and a black Kappa hoodie with red logo on the front.”

Police say Redwood has connections to Regina, Yorkton and may have travelled to these communities but is not confirmed.

Anyone with information on Riddic’s whereabouts is asked to contact White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050, your local law enforcement agency, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

