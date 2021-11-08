Menu

Crime

Pair found asleep in stolen car face drugs, weapons charges: London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted November 8, 2021 2:24 pm
Pair found asleep in stolen car face drugs, weapons charges: London police - image View image in full screen
Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 34-year-old and 40-year-old from London, Ont., are facing multiple drug and firearm charges stemming from an investigation into a stolen car as well as licence plates, police said.

The investigation began last week, when police said they received a stolen vehicle report involving a 2008 Ford Fusion on Nov. 5.

The next day, another person reported to police that a set of licence plates had been stolen from a vehicle, police said.

Then, on Nov 7., police said they were contacted about a Ford Fusion along Wellington Road that was still running with two people allegedly asleep inside.

Read more: SIU investigates crash in southwestern Ontario that killed man, injured 3 others

Investigators learned the licence plates on the vehicle were those reported stolen, and later checks revealed the sedan was the car that had been reported stolen, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Two people were taken into custody on Wellington Road, and police said they seized a .22 calibre handgun, more than $12,000 worth of drugs, and a digital scale.

Among the drugs police said they seized were 43 grams of suspected cocaine valued at about $4,730, 16 grams of suspected fentanyl valued at $6,000, 12 grams of suspected crystal meth valued at $1,320, and 54 Dilaudid pills valued at $110.

Read more: Incidents at 2 London pharmacies lead to robbery, break and enter charges

The two suspects were jointly charged with 10 counts each, including four of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with firearm, and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with, police said.

The 34-year-old faces an additional charge of failure to comply with an undertaking, while the 40-year-old faces a charge of theft of a motor vehicle, police said.

Both were scheduled to appear in court in London on Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

