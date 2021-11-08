Penticton woman arrested following 3 back-to-back crashes: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton Mounties arrested a 38-year-old woman they believe is behind a reckless driving spree that included three crashes and a break in.

Mounties were called to a Summerland residence on Logie Road at around 10 a.m. on Saturday because a woman had allegedly stolen a vehicle. Once they got there, however, officers were told the same woman had allegedly broken into a nearby residence, RCMP said in a press release.

The woman suspected to be behind the two earlier incidents was then allegedly involved in a car crash while driving south on Highway 97 at Sage Mesa.

“The driver of the other involved vehicle suffered injuries requiring her to be taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” RCMP said.

The woman suspect then allegedly failed to stay at the scene of the collision and continued travelling into Penticton, where she was involved in another crash, where she again was able to continue to drive dangerously within the community, RCMP said.

At 10:30 a.m., the driver later drove into a rock wall near Main Street and Dawson Avenue. RCMP converged into the area and were able to successfully arrest the female driver.

“Officers arrested a 38-year-old Penticton resident after several displays of extremely reckless behaviour,” Const. James Grandy.

“As a result of our investigation, and while the female remains in custody, numerous charges are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service. Drugs are believed to have been a contributing factor.”