COVID-19 deaths reported on back-to-back days in Ottawa

A new death related to COVID-19 had occurred in Ottawa for the second straight day, the local public health unit reported Monday.

The new fatality follows another death on Sunday, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 606.

Ottawa Public Health reported 30 new cases of the virus locally on Monday, following increases of 46 cases on Sunday and 52 cases on Saturday.

Ottawa saw a slight increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the city in the latest report, up to 284.

The weekly coronavirus positivity rate rose to two per cent, up from 1.7 per cent in the previous reporting period.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped slightly to 15 at the start of the week, down from 17 on Sunday. No COVID-19 patients are currently listed in the intensive care unit.

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were added to OPH’s dashboard on Monday, raising the total number of ongoing outbreaks in the city to 19. Ten schools are currently experiencing outbreaks of the virus.

