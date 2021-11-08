SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 deaths reported on back-to-back days in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 2:13 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and one new death related to the virus on Monday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and one new death related to the virus on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A new death related to COVID-19 had occurred in Ottawa for the second straight day, the local public health unit reported Monday.

The new fatality follows another death on Sunday, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 606.

Ottawa Public Health reported 30 new cases of the virus locally on Monday, following increases of 46 cases on Sunday and 52 cases on Saturday.

Read more: Ottawa Senators cancel practice ‘for precautionary reasons’ amid COVID-19 concerns

Ottawa saw a slight increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the city in the latest report, up to 284.

The weekly coronavirus positivity rate rose to two per cent, up from 1.7 per cent in the previous reporting period.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped slightly to 15 at the start of the week, down from 17 on Sunday. No COVID-19 patients are currently listed in the intensive care unit.

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were added to OPH’s dashboard on Monday, raising the total number of ongoing outbreaks in the city to 19. Ten schools are currently experiencing outbreaks of the virus.

Click to play video: 'Children account for most new COVID-19 cases in Canada' Children account for most new COVID-19 cases in Canada
Children account for most new COVID-19 cases in Canada
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Public Health tagottawa covid tagOttawa COVID cases tagOttawa covid hospitalizations tagOttawa covid outbreaks tagOttawa covid deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers