Sports

Ottawa Senators cancel practice ‘for precautionary reasons’ amid COVID-19 concerns

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2021 12:31 pm

The Ottawa Senators have cancelled their practice a day after defenceman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

The Senators said the decision to cancel Monday’s practice was made “for precautionary reasons.”

Read more: Brady Tkachuk signs 7-year, $57.5-million deal with Ottawa Senators

Holden and Capuano were placed on the protocol list Sunday, a day after Ottawa played a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

They joined forward Austin Watson, who entered into COVID-19 protocol Friday.

The Senators are scheduled to visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
