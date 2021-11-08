Ottawa Senators cancel practice ‘for precautionary reasons’ amid COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Ottawa Senators have cancelled their practice a day after defenceman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

The Senators said the decision to cancel Monday’s practice was made “for precautionary reasons.”

Holden and Capuano were placed on the protocol list Sunday, a day after Ottawa played a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

They joined forward Austin Watson, who entered into COVID-19 protocol Friday.

The Senators are scheduled to visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

6:40 Cancer survivor sings ‘O Canada’ at NHL game Cancer survivor sings ‘O Canada’ at NHL game