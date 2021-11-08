Calgary police request $6M as city council set to decide on sub 1% tax rate increase

Send this page to someone via email

It doesn’t look like property tax rates in Calgary will be staying flat for the 2022 tax year, and a slight increase is coming.

Forecasted population growth and elevated inflation rates “make zero per cent tax rate changes unsustainable as we move into the next (four-year budget) cycle,” a report to city council read Monday.

And a request to increase the Calgary Police Service budget for next year could result in a further increase to property tax bills.

City officials are proposing a 0.64 per cent increase in the property tax rate for next year. And increasing the CPS budget could bump the rate change up to nearly one per cent — 0.99 per cent.

Those recommendations will translate into between $1 and $1.60 increase per month for a typical homeowner.

In May, city officials told council it would strive for a zero per cent rate increase.

A letter from outgoing Calgary Police Commission chair Bonita Croft outlined the argument for a $6-million increase in the police budget. She said CPS faces increased pressure from areas like an anticipated return to, or increase in, crime to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, increased complexity of investigations and process due to legislative changes, demand to address systemic racism, an increase in protests and demonstrations, low police morale and increased cyber attacks.

The ask comes a year after the CPS agreed to give up $10 million from their budget in 2021 — all from the new hire area of the financial plan. Police project they’ll be able to add 38 new positions with the requested funds, and Croft noted in the letter they’ve had no growth positions since 2018, despite continued population growth.

City administration found more than $53 million in operational savings for 2022 through the Solutions for Achieving Value and Excellence (SAVE) program, and the Water & Recycling department found $6.5 million in savings to freeze user fees at 2021 levels.

City investments yielded a further $5 million in income, but council decisions to increase funding for a variety of initiatives added $16 million. That results in a net change in the city’s budget of just more than $11 million, but 40 per cent of city services are projected to have an operating budget at or below 2018 levels.

“We have left no stone unturned,” city manager David Duckworth told council.

In 2021, Calgarians saw a decrease in their tax rate of 1.77 per cent. And since 2017, the city has provided $251 million in property tax relief in the Phased Tax Program as well as one-time rebates for residential and non-residential taxpayers.

The continued COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hit the city’s bottom line by just less than $40 million next year, mostly in lost revenues from parking, penalties, recreation facilities and lower transit ridership.

City officials are also proposing changes to rates and fees to “minimize financial impacts to Calgarians and businesses.” Those include a five per cent drop in fees for building safety and development approvals, zero ticket surcharges during for-profit festival park bookings, freezing garbage and recycling fees to 2021 levels and others.

The recent property tax roll assessments found some property types continued their trend from last year.

A typical single detached residence saw a nine per cent increase in value, and large format warehouses saw a nearly four per cent increase in value. Those warehouses will likely see double-digit tax rate increases, but hotels — which saw more than 18 per cent drop in value in the past year — will see a more than 16 per cent drop in tax rates.

A typical downtown “AA” class office tower saw a slight drop in value — just 1.75 per cent — and will likely see a sub-one per cent increase in their tax rate.

And after a more than five per cent drop in value, a typical retailer in the 17th Avenue business improvement area will see nearly three per cent relief in their property tax rate.

City council will be deciding on adjustments to the city’s 2022 budget the week of Nov. 22.