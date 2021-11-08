Menu

Canada

ZZ Top Coming to Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 10:54 am
Fans can enjoy a show with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top and special guest Cheap Trick at Regina's Brandt Centre on May 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Fans can enjoy a show with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top and special guest Cheap Trick at Regina's Brandt Centre on May 1, 2022. File / Global Regina

A rock and roll Hall of Famers band is set to put on a show to Regina’s Brandt Centre next Spring. The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) announced ZZ Top will be hitting the stage on May 1, 2022.

Read more: City of Regina mask mandate will apply to REAL facilities, including Mosaic Stadium

REAL stated that ZZ Top will be joined with special guest Cheap Trick where they kick off their “A Celebration with ZZ Top” tour on April 22, 2022, in Victoria, B.C. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 12 starting at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.ca and also at the Brandt Centre Box Office. Ticket prices start at $79.50.

ZZ Top’s accomplishment includes 15 studio albums and sales of 30 million records. After five decades, “That LIttle Ol’ Band from Texas” is still playing timeless hits like La Grange, Legs, Gimme All Your Lovin’, Sharp Dressed Man and Tush to audiences all over the world.

Story continues below advertisement

Bass player Joseph “Dusty” Hill passed away earlier this year at age 72. Elwood Francis has been filling in the role of the band’s bass player.

Read more: Dusty Hill, longtime bassist for ZZ Top, dies at 72

For more information about this concert and others, check out REAL’s website.

Saskatchewan News Regina News Regina Real Regina Exhibition Association Limited Brandt Centre Cheap Trick ZZ Top

