ZZ Top Coming to Regina

A rock and roll Hall of Famers band is set to put on a show to Regina’s Brandt Centre next Spring. The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) announced ZZ Top will be hitting the stage on May 1, 2022.

REAL stated that ZZ Top will be joined with special guest Cheap Trick where they kick off their “A Celebration with ZZ Top” tour on April 22, 2022, in Victoria, B.C. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 12 starting at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.ca and also at the Brandt Centre Box Office. Ticket prices start at $79.50.

ZZ Top’s accomplishment includes 15 studio albums and sales of 30 million records. After five decades, “That LIttle Ol’ Band from Texas” is still playing timeless hits like La Grange, Legs, Gimme All Your Lovin’, Sharp Dressed Man and Tush to audiences all over the world.

Bass player Joseph “Dusty” Hill passed away earlier this year at age 72. Elwood Francis has been filling in the role of the band’s bass player.

For more information about this concert and others, check out REAL’s website.

